1/1
Benjamin Lamar ELLIS
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Benjamin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 83 Passed away peacefully on Friday, October 2, 2020 at his home in Shoreview, MN after a long and difficult battle with prostate cancer. Ben was born June 19, 1937, in Flintstone, GA to Earl and Harriet Ellis. Ben joined the Air Force in July of 1954. After discharge, he spent his career working in the salon and spa industry traveling around the country. He is preceded in death by his parents Earl and Harriet; sisters Virginia, Joyce, and Jean; and brothers Knox, Bill, Earl Jr., and Jake. Ben is survived by his wife Rachelle; son Benjamin Jr. (Amarillo, TX); stepsons Tyler Connolly (Hill City, MN), Patrick Connolly (TJ) (Bloomington, MN), Aaron Connolly (Roseville, MN); stepdaughters Cheryl Epperson (Chester, MD), Barbra MaKnight (Milford, DE); grandchildren Tiffany, Justin, and Jake Ellis (Amarillo, TX; brother Douglas Ellis (Glenda) (Chickamauga, GA); and many dear nieces and nephews. Ben was cremated and a service and burial will take place in Chickamauga, GA the spring of 2021 (due to Covid-19 restrictions) in the family cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved