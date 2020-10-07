Age 83 Passed away peacefully on Friday, October 2, 2020 at his home in Shoreview, MN after a long and difficult battle with prostate cancer. Ben was born June 19, 1937, in Flintstone, GA to Earl and Harriet Ellis. Ben joined the Air Force in July of 1954. After discharge, he spent his career working in the salon and spa industry traveling around the country. He is preceded in death by his parents Earl and Harriet; sisters Virginia, Joyce, and Jean; and brothers Knox, Bill, Earl Jr., and Jake. Ben is survived by his wife Rachelle; son Benjamin Jr. (Amarillo, TX); stepsons Tyler Connolly (Hill City, MN), Patrick Connolly (TJ) (Bloomington, MN), Aaron Connolly (Roseville, MN); stepdaughters Cheryl Epperson (Chester, MD), Barbra MaKnight (Milford, DE); grandchildren Tiffany, Justin, and Jake Ellis (Amarillo, TX; brother Douglas Ellis (Glenda) (Chickamauga, GA); and many dear nieces and nephews. Ben was cremated and a service and burial will take place in Chickamauga, GA the spring of 2021 (due to Covid-19 restrictions) in the family cemetery.









