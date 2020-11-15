Age 79, of Afton, MN, regrettably lost his battle with Covid-19 on November 8, 2020. Our family is heartbroken to lose a loving father, brother, grand father, uncle, great uncle, brother-in-law and friend. Ben was born in St. Paul, MN, to Grace (née Courtney) and Benjamin M. Storey, Jr. He was preceded in death by his parents and in 2018 his partner of nearly 50 years, Shirley Brown. Ben graduated from St. Thomas Academy (1959) and studied at St. Thomas University and the University of Minnesota where he was a "whiz" in math, physics and IT. In the '70's, Ben joined Gene Peterson of Peterson Electric. As partners and friends, over three decades they built a successful commercial electrical contracting business, from which Ben retired in 2005. He is survived by his son, Ben IV (Ramona Reyes); his granddaughter, Alanna; his former wife, Sara Foster; his siblings, Courtney (Pam Neary), Nancy Sampair, Kay, and Bob (Lynn); as well as many loving nieces, nephews, and grandnieces/nephews. Ben always loved the outdoors, most specially his canoe trips to the BWCA with his brothers and friends. He will be especially remembered for his exceptional kindness, gentle spirit, contagious laughter, unequalled work ethic and deep love for his family. Out of concern for the health and safety of friends, a private service will be held for immediate family only, followed by interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Thomas Academy, Mendota Heights, MN or Courage Kenny Foundation, 3915 Golden Valley Road, Mail Route 78414, Minneapolis, MN 55422 (Memo: Ben Storey Fund). 651-698-0796