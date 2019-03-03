Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Minnesota - Edina Chapel
7110 France Ave S
Edina, MN 55435
952-924-4100
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Cremation Society of Minnesota - Edina Chapel
7110 France Ave S
Edina, MN 55435
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Cremation Society of Minnesota - Edina Chapel
7110 France Ave S
Edina, MN 55435
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Benno KRISTENSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benno Lee KRISTENSEN


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Benno Lee KRISTENSEN Obituary
Age 81, of Mendota Heights, MN Passed away on February 24, 2019 Raconteur, handball player, lover of life. Preceded in death by first wife, Ruth; parents, Gordon and Helen Kristensen; brother, Gordon Jr. and sister, Joan Griffis. Survived by wife, Liz; sons, Eric, Curtis (Peggy) and Clark (Renee); step-children, Karen (Michael) Casey and Scott Finn; 13 grandchildren; nieces, nephews, relatives and many dear friends. Special thanks to all his caretakers at Highlands of St. Paul, Southview Acres and United Hospital. Memorial Service Saturday April 6th at 12 Noon at Cremation Society of MN, 7110 France Ave. So., Edina. Visitation one hour prior to the service.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now