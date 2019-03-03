|
|
Age 81, of Mendota Heights, MN Passed away on February 24, 2019 Raconteur, handball player, lover of life. Preceded in death by first wife, Ruth; parents, Gordon and Helen Kristensen; brother, Gordon Jr. and sister, Joan Griffis. Survived by wife, Liz; sons, Eric, Curtis (Peggy) and Clark (Renee); step-children, Karen (Michael) Casey and Scott Finn; 13 grandchildren; nieces, nephews, relatives and many dear friends. Special thanks to all his caretakers at Highlands of St. Paul, Southview Acres and United Hospital. Memorial Service Saturday April 6th at 12 Noon at Cremation Society of MN, 7110 France Ave. So., Edina. Visitation one hour prior to the service.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 3, 2019