|
|
"Ben" or "Bud" Age 72 of Inver Grove Heights On August 27, 2019, after a year-and-a-half battle with lung cancer. Preceded in death by parents; wife, Patricia; sister, Kathy. Survived by his five children, Christine Benson, Jennifer (Aaron) Gilbertson, Elizabeth (Robert) Azzarello, Katherine (Trevor) Dieckmann, Benno (Becca) Klotz; plus 6 siblings; 13 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren. Benno was raised in Lakeville, MN, served for the Army during the Vietnam War and settled with his then young family in Inver Grove Heights in 1977. His kindness and quiet strength will be greatly missed. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6th, at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., IGH. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Church of St. Patrick, 3535 72nd St., IGH, with vigil one hour prior and lunch to follow. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 1, 2019