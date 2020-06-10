Age 72, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky Died Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Jennie Stuart Medical Center. A native of St. Paul, Minnesota she was born on April 10, 1948 the daughter of the late Andre Eugene Belland and Frances Jenko Belland. Bernie was married to Jerry L. Thomas of Hopkinsville, KY for over 50 years. She attended High School at Our Lady of Peace and graduated from Ancker School of Nursing. A devout Catholic, Bernie was active as a volunteer with church as well as Alcoholics Anonymous and the Rock Steady Parkinson's Program at the Y.M.C.A. Survivors include her devoted husband: Jerry L. Thomas of Hopkinsville, KY; her loving children; son, Brian W. (Crystal) Thomas of Gallatin, TN; her daughter, Elizabeth T. Howard of Louisville, KY; her brothers, James Belland of White Bear Lake, MN, Charles Belland of St. Paul, MN and David (Michelle) Belland of LaCrosse, WI; her sister, Christine (Robert) Maslonkowski of Chippewa Falls, WI; her grandchildren, Easton M. Thomas, Easton K. Boyd and Reese M. Boyd. Visitation and Funeral Mass were held at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Hopkinsville. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery of Little Canada, White Bear Lake, Minnesota at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John's of Little Canada; https://www.sjolc.org/giving
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 10, 2020.