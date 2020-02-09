Home

Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel
3075 Vermillion St
Hastings, MN 55033
(651) 437-9419
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel
3075 Vermillion St
Hastings, MN 55033
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
8433 239th St. E.
New Trier, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
8433 239th St. E.
New Trier, MN
View Map
Bernadette M. (Ficker) LORENTZ


1931 - 2020
Bernadette M. (Ficker) LORENTZ Obituary
Age 88, of Hastings Died peacefully February 3, 2020 Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Sat (2/15), at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 8433 239th St. E., New Trier, with Bernadette's nephew, Father Scott Carl, officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Parish Cemetery in New Trier. Family & friends are cordially invited to a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Fri. (2/14) at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings, & 1 hr prior to Mass at church on Sat. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com 651-437-9419
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 9, 2020
