Age 88, of Hastings Died peacefully February 3, 2020 Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Sat (2/15), at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 8433 239th St. E., New Trier, with Bernadette's nephew, Father Scott Carl, officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Parish Cemetery in New Trier. Family & friends are cordially invited to a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Fri. (2/14) at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings, & 1 hr prior to Mass at church on Sat. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com 651-437-9419
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 9, 2020