|
|
Age 72 of South St. Paul Passed away unexpectedly on April 11, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Albert & Nellie Fischer; brother, Howard. Survived by loving sons, Tom (Jen) & Brett (Bonita); grandchildren, Christian, Brooke, Kessler, Alec, Tyler, Sammy & Cheryl; great-grandchildren, Grayson & MacKenzie; brother, Albert (Bev); nieces and nephews, Debbie, Vickie, Heidi, John & Scott, along with other loving relatives & friends. Bernie loved to play cards with family and friends. Loved to watch all her athletic grandchildren play their multiple sports and other events. She enjoyed going to the casino to play the slots and play a little bingo from time to time. Mostly she just loved to spend time with her family and friends. The family would like to invite you to join them for a Memorial Service at 1 PM Friday, April 26th at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2075 70th St. E., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 10 AM-1 PM prior to the service at church with a luncheon to follow. Please send memorials in lieu of flowers. There will be a celebration of life to follow for all family and friends at Drkula's 32 Bowl IGH. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019