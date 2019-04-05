Home

Bernard PETTERSEN
More Obituaries for Bernard PETTERSEN
Bernard A. "Bernie" PETTERSEN

Bernard A. "Bernie" PETTERSEN Obituary
June 22, 1919 — April 2, 2019 Age 99 Of Duluth and Woodbury, MN; proud WWII Veteran. Preceded in death by loving wife, Margy; daughter, Janet Stehr. Survived by son, Mark (Mary) Pettersen, daughter, Beth (Mark) Petrowske; son-in-law, Richard Stehr; 7 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren & many nieces; nephews; relatives; friends and the caring staff at Primrose Retirement Community. Service of Remembrance 5:30PM Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Woodbury Lutheran Church, 7380 Afton Road, Woodbury. Visitation 1 hour prior. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.wulfffuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2019
