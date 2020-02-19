|
Retired Andersen Windows Preceded by his wife Corinne Age 85 of Danbury, WI, formerly of Hudson, died Feb. 16. Funeral Mass 11AM, Fri., Feb. 21, St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Hudson. Burial parish cemetery. Visitations: 11am to 1pm, Thurs., Feb. 20, St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, Webster. A second visitation will be Thur., Feb 20th from 5pm to 8pm at O'Connell Family Funeral Home, Hudson, and one hour prior to mass at church Fri. Memorials will used in Bernie's memory for hospice care.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 19, 2020