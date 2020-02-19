Home

Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
St. John The Baptist Catholic Church
Webster, WI
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Connell Family Funeral Homes
520 11th Street South
Hudson, WI 54016-2149
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Hudson, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Hudson, WI
View Map
Retired Andersen Windows Preceded by his wife Corinne Age 85 of Danbury, WI, formerly of Hudson, died Feb. 16. Funeral Mass 11AM, Fri., Feb. 21, St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Hudson. Burial parish cemetery. Visitations: 11am to 1pm, Thurs., Feb. 20, St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, Webster. A second visitation will be Thur., Feb 20th from 5pm to 8pm at O'Connell Family Funeral Home, Hudson, and one hour prior to mass at church Fri. Memorials will used in Bernie's memory for hospice care.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 19, 2020
