|
|
Age 83 Of Mahtomedi Bernie went home to Jesus in his sleep early August 31, 2019. It was his prayer to be relieved from his declining health. Preceded in death by parents, Carl R. & Emma A. (Brustman) Salchow, and granddaughter Meghan Salchow. He is survived by his sweetheart and loving wife Roxanne O. (Elmer); four children - Gregory (Catherine), Sandra (Allen) Witter, Vicki (Erik) Werner and Alan; six grandchildren - Nathan Moore, Julia (Jens) Loewenberg, Haden Werner, Connor, Colin and Maura Salchow; three great-grandchildren - Kylie, Jason and Jacob Loewenberg. Also survived by brother Gordon R. (Kathy) and two nieces Kelly (Jay) and Raegen (Morgan). Also, many relatives and friends. Bernie was born November 27, 1935, he was baptized, attended grade school and was confirmed at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, Margaret and Hope Streets, St. Paul. He then studied at Mechanic Arts High School and St. Paul Vocational School. During this time, he also worked at his father's gas station and auto repair shop, Salhow's (Salchow) '66' Station, Payne and Orange Avenues. During his professional career Bernie held several positions while providing for his family. In 1977 he began and was the owner/operator of Industrial Graphics until 1992. During this time, he was able to use his artistic and technical writing talents to create manuals, brochures and a wide variety of countless projects. He then moved on to work for 3M Company, ED&DS Dept. using his talents as an illustrator and technical writer until his retirement in 2002. Bernie had an unending knowledge in so many areas. Every detail of any task was taken into consideration, whether professional, a home project or a mechanical repair. Our family will miss him, his infinite knowledge, his humor and his love. Memorial Service Saturday, September 14th, 10:30 AM at DIVINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1655 E. Cottage Ave., St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior to the Service. Interment Elmhurst Cemetery, St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be given in memory of Bernie to Divinity Lutheran Church or any . 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019