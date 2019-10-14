Home

Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Bernard Glen SOWERS

Bernard Glen SOWERS Obituary
Age 66, of Saint Paul, MN passed away unexpectedly Friday, October 11, 2019. Bernie was born in Wadena, MN, to Harold and Myrtle (Chumley) Sowers. He is survived by his wife of 30 years Deb, daughter Lisa, son Joe (Laura), daughter Lucy (John), 7 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter, brother Everett, sisters Mae, Norma Jean (John) and many family and friends. On Saturday, October 19th at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER (2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater) a visitation will be held from 10am-12pm, with a service immediately following. A private family ceremony will be held at Poplar Cemetery in Leader, MN at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 14, 2019
