Age 92 Passed away peacefully at home. Veteran of WWII and Korea. Preceded in death by his parents, Barney and Blanche Jansen, siblings Jerry, Mildred, Alice and Clarence, and son Bernie Jr. Survived by his loving wife of 64 years, S. Kathryn "Kathy", his sister Florence Mordorski, his children, Kathy (Paul) Loncle, Steve (Ann) Jansen, David Jansen, Linda Cooke Jansen, niece Leah Jansen Lindgren (Jay); grandchildren Patrick, Laura, Matt, and Erica Jansen, and grandnieces Claire, Sophie, and Matilda Lindgren, and many other nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM on Thurs., October 17th at Lumen Christi Catholic Community, 2055 Bohland Ave., St. Paul with visitation at 9 AM. Donations and memorials in honor of Bernie may be made to the ALS Association (www/alsa.org/donate/).
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019