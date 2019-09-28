Home

Of Hudson Age 75 Bernard "Bernie" Robert Jilek died Tuesday, September 24 at the University of Minnesota Medical Center - Fairview. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, September 30, at O'Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson, WI. Visitation will continue from 10-11a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 1, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Hudson. Interment will be in Bethel Lutheran Church Columbarium in Hudson. Memorials are preferred to the Research Fund, University of Minnesota Foundation, 200 Oak Street SE, Suite 500, Minneapolis, MN 55455-2010. Arrangements by O'Connell Family Funeral Home.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 28, 2019
