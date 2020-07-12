Age 93, of Cumberland, WI Died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at his home. Bernie was born in 1927 in St. Paul, MN to Bernard and Frances Masyga. He was married to his beloved wife Joan in Montrose, MN in 1953. Bernie graduated from Washington High School in St. Paul in 1945. He enlisted in the Air Force and is a veteran of World War II and the Korean Conflict. Bernie was employed at 3M in St. Paul and then transferred to the 3M plant in Cumberland in 1963 as a plant engineer. The family built their home of 57 years on Beaver Dam Lake. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joan; four children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and dear friends. A private family Christian Mass will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Burial will be in Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Skinner Funeral Home of Cumberland is serving the family.









