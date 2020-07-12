1/1
Bernard "Bernie" MASYGA
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 93, of Cumberland, WI Died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at his home. Bernie was born in 1927 in St. Paul, MN to Bernard and Frances Masyga. He was married to his beloved wife Joan in Montrose, MN in 1953. Bernie graduated from Washington High School in St. Paul in 1945. He enlisted in the Air Force and is a veteran of World War II and the Korean Conflict. Bernie was employed at 3M in St. Paul and then transferred to the 3M plant in Cumberland in 1963 as a plant engineer. The family built their home of 57 years on Beaver Dam Lake. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joan; four children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and dear friends. A private family Christian Mass will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Burial will be in Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Skinner Funeral Home of Cumberland is serving the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Skinner Funeral Home - Cumberland
1245 1st Ave
Cumberland, WI 54829
(715) 822-2345
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved