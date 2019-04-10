Home

Bernard Michael KLEIN

Bernard Michael KLEIN Obituary
Age 68, of Hastings Passed Away Peacefully April 6, 2019 3M and Scherer Brothers retiree, proud US veteran, and a wonderful husband, father, brother, and grandpa. Preceded in death by parents, Larry and Phyllis; and brother, Bob. Survived by wife, Maureen; children, Steven Michael (Maren Hoch) and Rene; grandson, Warren Michael; siblings, Barb (Paul) Cyr, Becky (Dwight) Cummins, and Bill (Bobbi); his siblings-in-law, Gene (Linda) Riches and Marilynn (Doug) Grant; nieces and nephews, Brian Riches, Matt Riches, Chris Crill, Doug Crill, Adam (Katie), Ryan, Lauren (Jason) Andrews, and Claire Cummins; and other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2035 15th Street W., Hastings, with a visitation from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment at the church cemetery. HastingsMNFuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 10, 2019
