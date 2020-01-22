|
|
Age 87, of Stillwater Passed away on January 10, 2020 Preceded in death by parents Jonas and Gladys, son Dwight, first wife Doris, siblings Harvey and Jennie (Roberson), and granddaughter Kate. Survived by loving wife, Loella; children, Susan (Tom) Monson, Jeffrey (Deb) Nass, Kris (Bonnie) Nass; grandchildren: Lindsay (Shane) Handley, Shawna Monson, Emily (Adam) Natrop, Lydia, Jonas, and Anders: great grandchildren Satori (Eli) Tiegs, Jamison and Larkyn Handley; sister, Bernice Wurl. Bernie was a loving and kind, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was a Farmers Insurance Agent in East St. Paul for over 30 years. Bernie loved the hunt of a good deal, a perfect buck and the adventure of a great fishing trip. He devoted his life to loving and serving the Lord. Memorial service 11 am Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at The Hub (Watermark Church) 5805 N Osgood Ave, Stillwater MN. Visitation 10-11 am prior to the service. Bernie was buried at Oakview Cemetery in St. Francis on January 15, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Watermark Church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 22, 2020