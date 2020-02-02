Home

O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 631-2727
Bernard DONAHUE
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
Bernard Viator "Barney" DONAHUE


1930 - 2020
Bernard Viator "Barney" DONAHUE Obituary
Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother and Friend Passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at age 89. Barney was born November 25, 1930 in Aberdeen, South Dakota to parents Albert and Cecile Donahue. Overcoming polio as a child, he became an Alter boy, Eagle Scout and graduate of Northern State Teachers' College. He served as a supply officer in the Navy during the Korean war. Upon discharge, he began his career as an IRS agent until his retirement in 1978. Post retirement, he was an avid investor and board member for several railroads and industrial companies. On June 18, 1960 Barney married Jane Hennessey. As long-term residents of Roseville, Minnesota, together they raised three sons: Michael, David and Paul. After Jane's death in 2009, he married the second love of his life, Mary Kenda, on May 30, 2011. Barney was a gifted conversationalist and an voracious reader. His interest in all things railroad and investing took him traveling the country to gather memorabilia and knowledge. He enjoyed time at his cabin in Port Wing, Wisconsin and his condo in Port Aransas, Texas. A political junkie, Barney reveled in a spirited discussion with anyone. Barney loved to pheasant hunt in South Dakota, although there may have been more talking than hunting. He enjoyed a good bourbon, cheap cigar and Blues tunes while spending time with family and friends. Barney knew a lot of things about a lot of things, but most impressive was how he knew the stories of the people that crossed his path throughout his life. Barney's passion for people and socializing with them was a gift that ran through all his interests. Barney was known for his hearty laugh, mischievous smile and kind spirit. He loved and was loved by his big blended family. Barney is survived by his wife Mary, children Michael (Beth), David and Paul (Patti), stepchildren Gina (John) and Amy (James), as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, sisters, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 11 AM to 1 PM, Saturday, February 8th at Roseville Memorial Chapel, 2245 N. Hamline Ave., Roseville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Minnesota's chapter of the American Parkinson Disease Association. 651-631-2727
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020
