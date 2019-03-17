|
90, of Lake Elmo, died March 6, 2019. Bernie was born May 13, 1928 in Diesem, North Dakota. Bernie served in the Marines for 2 years. He attended the University of St. Thomas and the University of Minnesota for a journalism degree. Bernie worked at the St. Paul Dispatch and Pioneer Press in the Editorial Dept for 37 years beginning in 1953. He was involved with the YMCA, Volks Marching, Friendship Force, Lake Elmo Library, Guardian Angels Church and Men's Club, Pioneer Press tours, travel, fishing and golf. Bernie is preceded in death by his sons Stephen Wilke, Matthew Wilke; grandson Daniel Kleinschmidt. Bernie is survived by his wife of 62 1/2 years, Jeanne; his children Christine Wilke, Laura (Keith) Kleinschmidt, Paul J. Wilke; grandchildren Paul M. Wilke, Julia Wilke, Annie (Matthew) Martin, Sam Kleinschmidt; sister Jane Strickler, and family members. A Mass of Christian Burial for Bernie will take place March 19, 2019 at 11AM at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 8260 4th Street N., in Oakdale. Visitation prior to the Mass at 10AM. Memorials will be forwarded to HealthEast Hospice and Good Samaritan Society of Stillwater. Burial at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery, 2PM May 13.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 17, 2019