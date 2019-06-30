|
Age 93 of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on June 27, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Peter; brothers, Paul, Angelo, Donald, Jerome, Bobby and David. Survived by daughters, Debbie (Michael) Erickson, Susie Bryniarski; grand-children, Stephanie (Mike), Megan (Lynn); great-grandchildren, Jackson, Zachary and Ruby; countless nieces and nephews. "Mrs. B" was a long-time employee of St. Paul Public Schools and loved to share stories of happy times spent with her "special" kids. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Tuesday, July 2 at ST. ADALBERTS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 265 Charles Ave., St. Paul. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation at the church Tuesday from 9-10 AM. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on June 30, 2019