Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
ST. ADALBERTS CATHOLIC CHURCH
265 Charles Ave
St. Paul, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
ST. ADALBERTS CATHOLIC CHURCH
265 Charles Ave
St. Paul, MN
Age 93 of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on June 27, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Peter; brothers, Paul, Angelo, Donald, Jerome, Bobby and David. Survived by daughters, Debbie (Michael) Erickson, Susie Bryniarski; grand-children, Stephanie (Mike), Megan (Lynn); great-grandchildren, Jackson, Zachary and Ruby; countless nieces and nephews. "Mrs. B" was a long-time employee of St. Paul Public Schools and loved to share stories of happy times spent with her "special" kids. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Tuesday, July 2 at ST. ADALBERTS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 265 Charles Ave., St. Paul. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation at the church Tuesday from 9-10 AM. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on June 30, 2019
