Age 84 of Woodbury, MN Passed away peacefully Oct. 20, 2019 surrounded by loving family Preceded in death by husband, Charles J. Lindell; and daughters, Valerie Ann and Christine Marie. Survived by loving husband of 17 years, Ralph Wachtler; daughter, Mary Kay (Jack) Knudson; son, Timothy C. (Gina) Lindell; son-in-law, Mike Cihlar; grandchildren, Joseph (Kristina), Katherine, Brittany, Erika, Olivia, Charlie; 3 great-grandchildren; the Wachtler families; and siblings, Mary Fritz, David (Betsy) Palecek, Barbara (John) Kallestad. A special thanks to the wonderful staff at Regions Hospital for care following her major stroke. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at 10AM with a visitation one hour prior at Guardian Angels Catholic Church (8260 4th St N, Oakdale). Known by many, loved by all. 651-702-0301
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 23, 2019