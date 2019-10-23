Home

O'Halloran & Murphy
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
Bernardine LINDELL
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Guardian Angels Catholic Church
8260 4th St N
Oakdale, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Guardian Angels Catholic Church
8260 4th St N,
Oakdale, MN
Bernardine "Bernie" (Wachtler) LINDELL


1935 - 2019
Bernardine "Bernie" (Wachtler) LINDELL Obituary
Age 84 of Woodbury, MN Passed away peacefully Oct. 20, 2019 surrounded by loving family Preceded in death by husband, Charles J. Lindell; and daughters, Valerie Ann and Christine Marie. Survived by loving husband of 17 years, Ralph Wachtler; daughter, Mary Kay (Jack) Knudson; son, Timothy C. (Gina) Lindell; son-in-law, Mike Cihlar; grandchildren, Joseph (Kristina), Katherine, Brittany, Erika, Olivia, Charlie; 3 great-grandchildren; the Wachtler families; and siblings, Mary Fritz, David (Betsy) Palecek, Barbara (John) Kallestad. A special thanks to the wonderful staff at Regions Hospital for care following her major stroke. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at 10AM with a visitation one hour prior at Guardian Angels Catholic Church (8260 4th St N, Oakdale). Known by many, loved by all. 651-702-0301
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 23, 2019
