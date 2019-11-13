Home

O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 631-2727
Bernice HAMERNICK
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Odilia Catholic Church
3495 Victoria Street North
Shoreview, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Odilia Catholic Church
3495 Victoria Street North
Shoreview, MN
Bernice A. HAMERNICK


1929 - 2019
Bernice A. HAMERNICK Obituary
Age 90 , of Roseville Loving, Mother, Grandmother & Great Grandmother. Preceded in death by husband, Romain of 64 years. Survived by children, Linda (James) Schneider and Kevin (Rita) Hamernick; grandchildren, Jason Schneider, Katie (Chris) Froula, Michael (Nicole) Hamernick; great-grandchildren, Isabel, Maks and Shaylee, Raya & Isaac. Also survived by sister, Millie (Bud) Klein and brother-in-law, Steve Raab. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday November 15th at 12 Noon at St. Odilia Catholic Church, 3495 Victoria Street North, Shoreview, MN. Visitation at the church beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment Hillside Cemetery. Arrangements by Roseville Memorial. 651-631-2727
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 13, 2019
