|
|
Age 90 , of Roseville Loving, Mother, Grandmother & Great Grandmother. Preceded in death by husband, Romain of 64 years. Survived by children, Linda (James) Schneider and Kevin (Rita) Hamernick; grandchildren, Jason Schneider, Katie (Chris) Froula, Michael (Nicole) Hamernick; great-grandchildren, Isabel, Maks and Shaylee, Raya & Isaac. Also survived by sister, Millie (Bud) Klein and brother-in-law, Steve Raab. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday November 15th at 12 Noon at St. Odilia Catholic Church, 3495 Victoria Street North, Shoreview, MN. Visitation at the church beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment Hillside Cemetery. Arrangements by Roseville Memorial. 651-631-2727
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 13, 2019