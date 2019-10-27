|
|
Passed away Oct. 21, 2019 Age 84 of White Bear Lake, MN Survived by children Lynnea Smalley, Mark (Julie), Jeff; grandchildren Bonnie, Scott, Ryan and Grace; great grandchild Locke; and many other loving family and friends. Memorial Mass Tuesday (11/5) 11 A.M. at ST. MARY'S OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 4741 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake with visitation one hour prior to Mass. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family prefers a donation to the . 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019