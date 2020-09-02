Devoted Mother Beloved Grandma & Great-Grandma (nee Piringer) Age 91, of Coon Rapids; passed away on August 29, 2020. Preceded in death by her loving companion, Bill Prochazka; son, Dennis Sr.; grandsons, Dennis Jr. and Bryan; her parents; and 3 sisters. Survived by son, Mike (Bonnie); 3 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchil-dren; and many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Tuesday, September 8 at THE CHURCH OF THE EPIPHANY, 1900 111th Ave NW, Coon Rapids. Interment Epiphany Cemetery. Visitation 3-6 PM Monday at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N Dale St at Co Rd B, and 9:30-10:30 AM Tuesday at the church. We will always remember you with love. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550