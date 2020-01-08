|
Age 86 of Maplewood Passed away January 4, 2020 Preceded in death by her husband Ambrose. Surviving are her children: Cheryl (Craig) Tracy, Stephen Czeck; five grandchildren: Erin (Paul) O'Gara, Ryan (Megan) Tracy, Jordan Tracy, Emma and Madeline Czeck; and two great grandsons Gavin and Baker Tracy; a special sister in law Dolores and brother in law Pete along with many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass 11:30AM Sat., Jan. 11th at Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary 1725 Kennard St., St Paul with visitation one hour prior beginning at 10:30AM. Burial Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights. A special Thank you to the Cerenity Care Staff and HealthEast Hospice WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 8, 2020