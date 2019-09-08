Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice ELLMANN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice E. ELLMANN


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernice E. ELLMANN Obituary
Age 94 of Roseville Formerly of Robbinsdale Passed away on September 1, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Glen; son, Craig; parents; 7 siblings. Survived by daughters, Janice (Mark) Thompson, Cara Black; grandchildren, Jamie (Thomas), Ryan and Ethan; sister, Darlene Swanson; sister-in-law, Marian Nyquist. Private graveside services. Mom was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who crea-ted a beautiful home that embraced our family. We will miss you deeply. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
Download Now