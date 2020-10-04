1/1
Bernice Elenora (Suter) SCHAFFER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 89 Of West St. Paul Surrounded by her loving family, Bernice passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She was born December 4, 1930 in St. Paul, MN. Preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, Robert John Schaffer, brother William Suter, parents August & Clara Suter, in-laws John & Elizabeth Schaffer. Survived by her 4 daughters Lori Schaffer, Janny (Joe) Gangl, Patty (Bob) Tabery, Carol (Scott) Aker; sister Evelyn (Gene) Blomquist; 9 grandchildren Alyssa, Sara, Matt (Megan), Allison (Sean), Ashley (Marty), Jessica, Megan, Joey (Sami) & Jillian; 8 great-grandchildren Anthony, Cooper, Claire, Lauren, Carter, Ceci, Joseph & Jordan. She will be forever missed by her family and friends. Special thank you to all of the caring professionals associated with Health Partners Hospice. We are especially grateful to Karyn and Kailey, her nurses and My Nhia her nurse aide for their compassionate, caring attention to our mom. Due to COVID-19, private family service will be held at Crown of Life Lutheran Church, West St. Paul on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 with interment at Riverview Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Union Gospel Mission of St. Paul, 77 East 9th St., St. Paul, MN 55101.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved