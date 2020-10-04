Age 89 Of West St. Paul Surrounded by her loving family, Bernice passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She was born December 4, 1930 in St. Paul, MN. Preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, Robert John Schaffer, brother William Suter, parents August & Clara Suter, in-laws John & Elizabeth Schaffer. Survived by her 4 daughters Lori Schaffer, Janny (Joe) Gangl, Patty (Bob) Tabery, Carol (Scott) Aker; sister Evelyn (Gene) Blomquist; 9 grandchildren Alyssa, Sara, Matt (Megan), Allison (Sean), Ashley (Marty), Jessica, Megan, Joey (Sami) & Jillian; 8 great-grandchildren Anthony, Cooper, Claire, Lauren, Carter, Ceci, Joseph & Jordan. She will be forever missed by her family and friends. Special thank you to all of the caring professionals associated with Health Partners Hospice. We are especially grateful to Karyn and Kailey, her nurses and My Nhia her nurse aide for their compassionate, caring attention to our mom. Due to COVID-19, private family service will be held at Crown of Life Lutheran Church, West St. Paul on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 with interment at Riverview Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Union Gospel Mission of St. Paul, 77 East 9th St., St. Paul, MN 55101.