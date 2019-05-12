Home

POWERED BY

Services
White Funeral Home
20134 Kenwood Trail
Lakeville, MN 55044
952-469-2723
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice ENDRES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice Emma ENDRES

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bernice Emma ENDRES Obituary
Age 88, of Golden Valley, MN Died peacefully May 10, 2019, at Methodist Hospital, St. Louis Park, MN. Born July 17, 1930, in Saint Ben, NE, she was the daughter of Anna and John Niebur, who moved the family to Hampton, MN, when Bernice was 12. In 1950 she married Richard Endres, also from Hampton. She is survived by daughters Vicki of Burnsville, MN, Mary of Houston, TX, Peggy (John) of St. Paul, MN and sons Stephen (Kelly) of Eau Claire, WI, Mark (Kathy) of Victoria, MN, as well as eight grand children and six great-children. Her husband Richard preceded her in death as did sisters Marianne (Nicholai), Edith (Momcholovich), Elayne (Donnelly), and Gertrude and by brothers Carroll, Omer, Vernon, Jack, and Earl.A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating her life will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at St. Mathias Catholic Church, 23315 Northfield Boulevard in Hampton, MN. A luncheon will follow. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be sent to () or Catholic Relief Services (www.crs.org). White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723 www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now