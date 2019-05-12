|
Age 88, of Golden Valley, MN Died peacefully May 10, 2019, at Methodist Hospital, St. Louis Park, MN. Born July 17, 1930, in Saint Ben, NE, she was the daughter of Anna and John Niebur, who moved the family to Hampton, MN, when Bernice was 12. In 1950 she married Richard Endres, also from Hampton. She is survived by daughters Vicki of Burnsville, MN, Mary of Houston, TX, Peggy (John) of St. Paul, MN and sons Stephen (Kelly) of Eau Claire, WI, Mark (Kathy) of Victoria, MN, as well as eight grand children and six great-children. Her husband Richard preceded her in death as did sisters Marianne (Nicholai), Edith (Momcholovich), Elayne (Donnelly), and Gertrude and by brothers Carroll, Omer, Vernon, Jack, and Earl.A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating her life will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at St. Mathias Catholic Church, 23315 Northfield Boulevard in Hampton, MN. A luncheon will follow. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be sent to () or Catholic Relief Services (www.crs.org). White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723 www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019