Age 100 of Maplewood Born in St. Paul on June 12, 1919 Bernice was a wonderful daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to all. She passed away on January 2, 2020.Bernice is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Sr. and she is survived by her children, Karen (Joe) Zimlich, Kris (John) Lemanski, Linda (Roger) Salava, Ed (Barb) Katzmark Jr., Joy (Stephen) Connor, Jim (Noriko) Katzmark, and Conni (Jim) Sokolouski; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 am on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Church of St. Casimir, 934 Geranium Ave. E., St. Paul. The family will greet friends from 9:30 am until the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or to church. Interment at Union Cemetery. www.MaplewoodMNFuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020