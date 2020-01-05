Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maple Oaks Funeral Home
2585 Stillwater Road
Maplewood, MN 55119
(651) 738-2198
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
9:30 AM
Church of St. Casimir
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of St. Casimir
934 Geranium Ave. E
St. Paul., MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice KATZMARK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice Frances (Nalipinski) KATZMARK


1919 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernice Frances (Nalipinski) KATZMARK Obituary
Age 100 of Maplewood Born in St. Paul on June 12, 1919 Bernice was a wonderful daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to all. She passed away on January 2, 2020.Bernice is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Sr. and she is survived by her children, Karen (Joe) Zimlich, Kris (John) Lemanski, Linda (Roger) Salava, Ed (Barb) Katzmark Jr., Joy (Stephen) Connor, Jim (Noriko) Katzmark, and Conni (Jim) Sokolouski; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 am on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Church of St. Casimir, 934 Geranium Ave. E., St. Paul. The family will greet friends from 9:30 am until the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or to church. Interment at Union Cemetery. www.MaplewoodMNFuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -