Age 94 Of South St. Paul, MN Passed away peacefully surrounded by love on May 7, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Dick; parents; and all of her siblings. Survived by daughter and son-in-law, Sue & Frank Elias; granddaughter & grandson-in-law, Alison & Todd Binsfeld; and the light of her life, great-grandson, Nicholas; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held along with interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. A Celebration of Dick & Bernice's life will be held at a later date when possible. Special thanks to Timber Hills Presbyterian Homes of Inver Grove and Health Partners Hospice for their wonderful care. 651-451-1551











