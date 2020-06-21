Age 93 Passed away peacefully on June 15, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Walter; daughter, Susan; sisters, Elenore (Jerry) Sissy, Ceil; brothers, Lippy and David Strobel. Survived by daughters, Leanne (David) Little, Peggy Herum (Kirk Sorensen); grandsons, Drew (Katelyn) Little, Chris (Kelly) Little; great-grandsons, Beckett, Croix, Maddox and Otto; sister-in-laws, Jackie and Lorraine Strobel; friend and neighbor Fern and Wally Simonson along with many nieces and nephews. Private family Service. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.