|
|
Loving wife, mother, grandmother Age 90, of White Bear Lake Preceded in death by husband James K.; son James B.; son-in-law John E. Phillippi. Survived by children Gregory (Pat), Kenneth (Shelley Walsh), Janet (Dick) Rude, Mark (Julie), Mary Phillippi, Patrick (Susan); daughter-in-law Dee Pierce 16 grandchildren; 9 great-grand children; and many other relatives and friends. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM Friday, September 20, 2019 at ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3878 Highland Avenue, WBL. Visitation 5-7 PM Thursday, September 19, at HONSA FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 2460 East County Road E, WBL and one hour before Mass at Church. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to donor's choice. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 15, 2019