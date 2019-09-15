Home

POWERED BY

Services
Honsa Family Funeral Home
2460 East County Road E
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
(651) 429-6172
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Honsa Family Funeral Home
2460 East County Road E
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC CHURCH
3878 Highland Avenue
WBL, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:30 AM
ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC CHURCH
3878 Highland Avenue
WBL, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice PIERCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice K. PIERCE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernice K. PIERCE Obituary
Loving wife, mother, grandmother Age 90, of White Bear Lake Preceded in death by husband James K.; son James B.; son-in-law John E. Phillippi. Survived by children Gregory (Pat), Kenneth (Shelley Walsh), Janet (Dick) Rude, Mark (Julie), Mary Phillippi, Patrick (Susan); daughter-in-law Dee Pierce 16 grandchildren; 9 great-grand children; and many other relatives and friends. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM Friday, September 20, 2019 at ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3878 Highland Avenue, WBL. Visitation 5-7 PM Thursday, September 19, at HONSA FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 2460 East County Road E, WBL and one hour before Mass at Church. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to donor's choice. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Honsa Family Funeral Home
Download Now