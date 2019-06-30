Home

Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Peter
1250 S. Shore Dr.
Forest Lake, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Peter
1250 S. Shore Dr.
Forest Lake, MN
Bernice L. ROMIE

Bernice L. ROMIE Obituary
Age 96 of St Paul Passed away on June 22, 2019. Bernice was an amazing woman, loved by all. She was caring, strong and never forgot the birthdays of her children, grandchildren, great grand children and great great grand children. She taught us the importance of family always being first. She is preceded in death by husband, Charles; siblings, Phyllis Landsverk, Shirley Gillen, Janet Woxland, Larry, Lloyd & Walter Quamen; and her loving companion, Ted Lauritzen. Survived by her children, Bruce (Judy) Romie, Susan (Harwood) Teal, Lisa Kjeseth (Scott), Scott (Deb) Romie; and her many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Mon., July 8th with visitation 1 hour prior at Church of St. Peter, 1250 S. Shore Dr., Forest Lake. Private family interment at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery on July 9th. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 30, 2019
