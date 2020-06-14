May 23, 1928 - May 20, 2020 Bernice DePonti passed away on May 20, 2020, three days before what would have been her 92nd birthday. She was a treasured sister, aunt and friend and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Bernice was born to Oliver and Alfreda Ellingson on May 23, 1928 in Minneapolis, MN. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis and then worked as a secretary at Dayton's for several years. After leaving Dayton's, she worked as a secretary at DePonti Aviation where she met and married the love of her life, Angelo (Shorty) DePonti, a Minnesota pioneer of aviation. For decades, DePonti Aviation became the hub of aviation in Minnesota and the name DePonti was prominent on many buildings at the Wold-Chamberlain Field (now known as the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport). For many years, Bernice held the position of Vice President and Treasurer of DePonti Aviation Company, Inc. Together, she and Shorty built one of the most successful aviation businesses in the state of Minnesota. Bernice was dearly loved by her family and friends and will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, keen sense of humor and many opinions. She was an avid and excellent golfer, even playing golf in her nineties!! Bernice loved dogs and always had a four-legged companion. Daily walks with her current furry friend, Tina, was a special time for them. Bernice was competitive and loved playing cards and Mexican Train. She also loved adventure and enjoyed traveling with her many Minnesota friends and family members. Some of her favorite trips included cruises on the St. Lawrence River, the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers and through the Panama Canal. She also enjoyed trips to Mexico, Germany, France and Walt Disney World. For the past 18 years, Bernice was a Florida Snowbird in Bonita Springs, FL. She enjoyed shopping, dining out, going to movies and playing golf with her many Florida friends. Bernice was preceded in death by her parents, Oliver and Alfreda Ellingson; her husband, Angelo (Shorty) DePonti; and her brother-in-law, Dr. Arthur Richardson. She will be lovingly remembered by her sister, Elvera Richardson; her brother Lloyd Ellingson (Pat); her nieces and nephews, COL (ret) Ann Richardson, George Richardson (Vicki), Lori Anne Ellingson, Jennifer Rohde (Andy), Karl Ellingson (Maureen) and Karen Young (Doug), along with numerous other relatives and friends in both Minnesota and Florida. Due to COVID-19 and restrictions on public gatherings, a Celebration of Life service for Bernice will be planned in the coming months.









