Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Church of St. Patrick
3535 72 nd St
Inver Grove Heights, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Patrick
3535 72 nd St
Inver Grove Heights, MN
Bernice Nonette HEATH Obituary
(Nee Schwab) Born August 1, 1929 in Palestine, Texas, peacefully passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at home in Inver Grove Heights, MN at the age of 89. Bernice was Professed to the Secular Franciscan Order on November 10, 1963. She joined St. Thomas More Fraternity in 1969. She has been an active member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church for over 50 years. She is preceded in death by her father, Joseph Schwab; mother, Beatrice Schwab; husband, Eugene Heath. Bernice is survived by her brother, Edward Schwab (Carol); daughter, Catherine Strohfus; sons, Gregory Heath, James Heath (Lisa), Michael Heath, Daniel Heath, William Heath; grandchildren, Scott Heath, Brandon Strohfus, Ryan Strohfus, Bailey Heath Gambucci, Madison Heath Gambucci, Jake Heath, Noah Heath, Ella Heath; great-grand daughter, Leona June Heath; as well as numerous nieces, nephews; other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Thursday, May 16th, at the Church of St. Patrick, 3535 72nd St., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 4-8 PM Wednesday, May 15th, at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., IGH. Also 9-10 AM prior to Mass at church. Interment St. Patrick's Church Cemetery. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019
