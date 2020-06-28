Age 101 of Roseville Passed away June 22, 2020 Preceded in death by her husband, Walter; daughter, Catherine L. DeCourcy; sisters, Amber Jervik and Ruth Johnson. Survived by beloved sons, Charles and James Carpender; grandson, Donald (Robyn) DeCourcy; nieces and nephews. Funeral Service 11 AM Wednesday, July 1st (gathering 10-11AM) at North Heights Lutheran Church, 2707 N. Rice Street, Roseville. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the Humane Society.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 28, 2020.