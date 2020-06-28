Bernice S. CARPENDER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 101 of Roseville Passed away June 22, 2020 Preceded in death by her husband, Walter; daughter, Catherine L. DeCourcy; sisters, Amber Jervik and Ruth Johnson. Survived by beloved sons, Charles and James Carpender; grandson, Donald (Robyn) DeCourcy; nieces and nephews. Funeral Service 11 AM Wednesday, July 1st (gathering 10-11AM) at North Heights Lutheran Church, 2707 N. Rice Street, Roseville. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the Humane Society.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Funeral service
10:00 - 11:00 AM
North Heights Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Homes - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved