Dougherty Funeral Home - Duluth
600 E. Second Street
Duluth, MN 55805
(218) 727-3555
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
2410 Morris Thomas Rd.
Duluth, MN
1927 - 2019
Bernice Schlichting WOLLAK Obituary
formerly of Duluth Died Saturday, December 14th, in Mahtomedi, with her family by her side. Born September 29th, 1927 in Royalton, MN. Survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Claude of Mahtomedi, MN; sons Norbert (Terri) Wollak, Citrus Heights, CA; Ronald, Mariposa, CA; Robert (Barb) Wollak, Minneapolis; Gerard (Cathy) Wollak, Marstons Mills, MA; Deborah (Mark) Steiner, St. Paul, MN; and eleven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held for 10AM until the 11AM Mass of Christian Burial in St. Lawrence Catholic Church on Friday December 20, 2019, 2410 Morris Thomas Rd. Duluth, MN 55811. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Duluth. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lakeview Hospital Homecare & Hospice, 1715 Tower Drive West, Suite 330. Stillwater, MN 55110. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home. 600 E. 2nd St. Duluth, MN 55805, 218-727-3555.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 17, 2019
