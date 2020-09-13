1/
Bernice THILL
1917 - 2020
Age 103, of Inver Grove Heights Died April 17, 2020 of natural causes. Bernice was born January 30, 1917 in St. Paul, to John and Florence Swifka. In 1942 she married Joseph Thill. Bernice was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years; her daughter, Barbara Thill Anderson; and son, Thomas Thill. She is survived by son, Mark Thill; son-in-law, Jerry Anderson; granddaughter, Kathleen (Kat) Thill and grandsons, Paul and Karl Anderson. She is also survived by many caring and loving nieces and nephews. Bernice was a devout Catholic who for many years participated and volunteered in her community through the Degree of Honor Society. She was a talented homemaker with a special talent for baking and decorating cakes. She won many First-Place ribbons at the Minnesota State Fair. The State Fair Commission actually asked her to stop entering the competition, so others had the chance to win. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Wednesday, September 16 at the Church of St. Peter, 1405 Sibley Memorial Highway, Mendota.





Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Church of St. Peter
