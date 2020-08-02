Bernice VORLICKY

Age 86, of St. Paul Died peacefully on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by husband, Eugene; son, John. Bernice will be missed by her children, Debbie (Dave), Paul, Roxann (Jim), Matthew and Jean; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grand children; 2 great great-grandchildren; and other family and friends. The family would like to thank Cerenity Marion Care Center and Allina Hospice for their care and support. Due to COVID, CDC guidelines will be followed allowing 50% capacity. Masks are required. Please wear bright colors and dress casual. Evening Visitation will be Wed., August 5th from 4-7pm at Wulff Godbout Funeral Home, 560 W. 7th St., St. Paul. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thurs., August 6th at 9:30am at St. Francis De Sales Church, 650 Palace Ave., St. Paul. Private Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-224-4868 www.wulffgodbout.com