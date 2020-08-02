1/1
Bernice VORLICKY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 86, of St. Paul Died peacefully on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by husband, Eugene; son, John. Bernice will be missed by her children, Debbie (Dave), Paul, Roxann (Jim), Matthew and Jean; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grand children; 2 great great-grandchildren; and other family and friends. The family would like to thank Cerenity Marion Care Center and Allina Hospice for their care and support. Due to COVID, CDC guidelines will be followed allowing 50% capacity. Masks are required. Please wear bright colors and dress casual. Evening Visitation will be Wed., August 5th from 4-7pm at Wulff Godbout Funeral Home, 560 W. 7th St., St. Paul. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thurs., August 6th at 9:30am at St. Francis De Sales Church, 650 Palace Ave., St. Paul. Private Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-224-4868 www.wulffgodbout.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Wulff Godbout Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. Francis De Sales Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wulff Godbout Funeral Home
560 West 7 Street
St Paul, MN 55102
6512244868
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved