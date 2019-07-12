|
|
Age 76 of Mendota Heights Passed away July 10th He was preceded in death by his parents, Irvin M. & Ruth Karon. Survived by wife Jaylene; children, Michelle, Jackie, Eddie and David; 3 grandchildren; sister, Pat Lichterman (Sam) and brother, Mark Karon (Janice). Graveside service 1:00 p.m. SUNDAY July 14th at TEMPLE of AARON CEMETERY, 1690 Dale St., Roseville. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the donor's favorite charity. SHIVA 7:00 p.m. Sunday at Mount Zion Temple, 1300 Summit Ave., St. Paul. Hodroff-Epstein 651 698-8311 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press from July 12 to July 14, 2019