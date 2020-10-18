Born on January 21, 1923. Passed away on October 16, 2020. Predeceased by 6 siblings; sons, Mike (Elaine), Nick, Peter, Mark and Tom; and best friend Mitzi Vold. Survived by sisters, Isabel Olman and Millie Olson; children, Lis Thurber (Dale), Paul (Betty), Margaret Hylton (Mickey), Ann Reinhardt (Daryl); 32 grandchildren and great-grand children; daughters in law, Sharon, Betty, Kay, and Kathy; many nieces and nephews. Family services and burial to be held. Please contact immediate family for details. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com