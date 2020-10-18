1/
Berniece LaPointe
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Berniece's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born on January 21, 1923. Passed away on October 16, 2020. Predeceased by 6 siblings; sons, Mike (Elaine), Nick, Peter, Mark and Tom; and best friend Mitzi Vold. Survived by sisters, Isabel Olman and Millie Olson; children, Lis Thurber (Dale), Paul (Betty), Margaret Hylton (Mickey), Ann Reinhardt (Daryl); 32 grandchildren and great-grand children; daughters in law, Sharon, Betty, Kay, and Kathy; many nieces and nephews. Family services and burial to be held. Please contact immediate family for details. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved