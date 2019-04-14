Home

Age 98, of Hastings Passed away peacefully April 1st, 2019, at Regina Hospital in Hastings. Berniece was a valued volunteer for many years at Hastings Family Service. She was also a faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church of Hastings. She is survived by her children Diana, Eric (Heather), and Susan (Jeff); and her grand children Amanda (Jon) and Micah. She was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Paul. Visitation 10:00am and funeral at 11:00am on Saturday April 20th at the First Presbyterian Church of Hastings, 602 Vermillion Street.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2019
