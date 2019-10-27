|
Age 89, of Kissimmee, Florida Passed away on October 12, 2019 He is formerly of Crosby-Ironton, Minnesota and Woodbury, Minnesota. Skip is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Barbara Jean Root; father Bert John Root; mother Lottie Alice Shew; five siblings. He is survived by his loving children Deborah Olson (Bryan) and Gregory Root (Peggy); grandchildren Molly Pietruszewski (Rob) and Michael Root (Jenny); great grandchildren Michael and Parker Pietruszewski, Gunnar, Mitsue and Sonnee Root, Michael Hammond; sister Ida Anderson.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019