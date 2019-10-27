Home

More Obituaries for Bert ROOT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bert John "Skip" ROOT Jr.

Bert John "Skip" ROOT Jr. Obituary
Age 89, of Kissimmee, Florida Passed away on October 12, 2019 He is formerly of Crosby-Ironton, Minnesota and Woodbury, Minnesota. Skip is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Barbara Jean Root; father Bert John Root; mother Lottie Alice Shew; five siblings. He is survived by his loving children Deborah Olson (Bryan) and Gregory Root (Peggy); grandchildren Molly Pietruszewski (Rob) and Michael Root (Jenny); great grandchildren Michael and Parker Pietruszewski, Gunnar, Mitsue and Sonnee Root, Michael Hammond; sister Ida Anderson.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019
