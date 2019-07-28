Home

Bert Oscar ARNESON

Bert Oscar ARNESON Obituary
Age 93, died July 22, 2019 at home. Preceded in death by brother David, daughter Deborah, grandson Joel, and 7 sisters. Survived by children Steven, Michael, Lisa Harer (Scott) and son-in-law Joel Williams; 9 grand children; 3 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; and 3 sisters. Bert will be fondly remembered as a loving father and grandpa, and a trusted friend. He was a duct tape wizard, an old school mechanic, and a lutefisk connoisseur. Per his wishes, a private family service was held. In his honor, please perform an act of kindness for someone.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 28, 2019
