Age 73, of Mendota Heights Passed away December 13, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Anna. Survived by sons (& daughter-in-laws), David Walter (Sarah), Michael Walter (Vicki); grandchildren, Avery, Gavin and Callie Walter. A devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Bert dedicated his life to his family and loved ones. GRAVESIDE SERVICE will be held MONDAY, Dec. 16th, 2019 at 1:00pm at TEMPLE OF AARON CEMETERY, 1690 Dale Street, Roseville. Donations in Berts memory can be made to . SHIVA: Monday 7:00pm Temple of Aaron Synagogue, 616 S. Mississippi River Blvd., St. Paul. Hodroff-Epstein 651-698-8311 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 15, 2019