Hodroff-Epstein Memorial Chapels
671 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-8311
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
TEMPLE OF AARON CEMETERY
1690 Dale Street
Roseville, MN
View Map
Shiva
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Temple of Aaron Synagogue
616 S. Mississippi River Blvd
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Age 73, of Mendota Heights Passed away December 13, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Anna. Survived by sons (& daughter-in-laws), David Walter (Sarah), Michael Walter (Vicki); grandchildren, Avery, Gavin and Callie Walter. A devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Bert dedicated his life to his family and loved ones. GRAVESIDE SERVICE will be held MONDAY, Dec. 16th, 2019 at 1:00pm at TEMPLE OF AARON CEMETERY, 1690 Dale Street, Roseville. Donations in Berts memory can be made to . SHIVA: Monday 7:00pm Temple of Aaron Synagogue, 616 S. Mississippi River Blvd., St. Paul. Hodroff-Epstein 651-698-8311 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 15, 2019
