Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elim Lutheran Church
20971 Olinda Trail N
Scandia, MN 55073
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Elim Lutheran Church
20971 Olinda Trail North
Scandia, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertram ARKMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertram L. "Bert" ARKMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bertram L. "Bert" ARKMAN Obituary
Age 94 Lifelong Scandia resident Died Friday, July 19, 2019 while surrounded by his devoted family. He is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Audrey Arkman. He is survived by his nieces and nephews, Jim, Bill, David, Richard, Tim, Dennis, Susan, Kathy, Sharon, Christine, Mark; sister-in-law, Lois Johnson. Bert was born and lived his entire life in Scandia, Minnesota. He was enlisted in the United States Marine Corp from 1945-1947. Following his honorable discharge, he farmed in Scandia. He worked for 27 years for Washington County DOT and owned and operated his own trucking and tree trimming business. Bert was an avid fisherman and enjoyed sharing that passion with children. He was an active member of the Chisago Lakes VFW. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Elim Lutheran Church, 20971 Olinda Trail North, Scandia. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment with military honors at Elim Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Elim Lutheran Church, or a VFW of choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.