Age 94 Lifelong Scandia resident Died Friday, July 19, 2019 while surrounded by his devoted family. He is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Audrey Arkman. He is survived by his nieces and nephews, Jim, Bill, David, Richard, Tim, Dennis, Susan, Kathy, Sharon, Christine, Mark; sister-in-law, Lois Johnson. Bert was born and lived his entire life in Scandia, Minnesota. He was enlisted in the United States Marine Corp from 1945-1947. Following his honorable discharge, he farmed in Scandia. He worked for 27 years for Washington County DOT and owned and operated his own trucking and tree trimming business. Bert was an avid fisherman and enjoyed sharing that passion with children. He was an active member of the Chisago Lakes VFW. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Elim Lutheran Church, 20971 Olinda Trail North, Scandia. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment with military honors at Elim Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Elim Lutheran Church, or a VFW of choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 21, 2019