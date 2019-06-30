Home

Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Hillside Chapel
2610 19th Avenue N.E.
Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 781-1999
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Hillside Chapel
2610 19th Avenue N.E.
Minneapolis, MN 55418
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethlehem Baptist Church — Downtown Campus
720 13th Ave S.
Minneapolis, MN
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Baptist Church — Downtown Campus
720 13th Ave S.
Minneapolis, MN
Beryl (Matson) HALLDORSON

Beryl (Matson) HALLDORSON Obituary
Age 80, of Minneapolis, Plymouth, and Scandia Went home to Heaven to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 27, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Raymond and Florence Matson; and beloved husband, Jerry. Beryl enjoyed teaching, the lake, opera, Spanish, and travel with friends. She loved raising and supporting her children and spending time with her grandchildren. Beryl was simply an amazing person. Survived by daughters, Laura, Kristin Cappola (Josh Gray), Rachel Smith, and Sonya Caltagirone (John); sons, Mark (Lana) and David (Leah); grand-children, Annie (Andreas), Kyler, Jane, Walker, Sydney, Mia, Noah, Raymond, Grace, and Eric; sister Beverly, and many other relatives and friends. Funeral service 11 AM Tuesday July 9 at Bethlehem Baptist Church — Downtown Campus, 720 13th Ave S., Mpls. (lunch follows). Visitation 4-7 PM Monday July 8 at Washburn-McReavy Hillside Chapel, 2610 19th Ave NE, Mpls. and also one hr prior to funeral service at church. Interment Lakewood Cemetery, Mpls. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Hillside Chapel 612-781-1999
Published in Pioneer Press on June 30, 2019
