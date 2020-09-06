1/1
Beryl J. ANDERSON
Age 88, of Cottage Grove Passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, July 20, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Dwelton; parents, Harry and Catherine Miller; granddaughter, Helenea; grandson, Jacob; brother, Duane; and sister, Lois. Survived by children, Ricky (Lynn), Wayne (Cindy), Meridee (Danny) Bitler, Michael (Ann), and Mark (Lori); 13 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Public Visitation 2-5 PM, Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St. S., Cottage Grove, MN, 55016. Private Family Funeral Service will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the funeral home with interment to follow at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to HealthEast Hospice or American Cancer Society. No flowers requested. 651-459-2483





Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Kok Funeral Home
SEP
14
Funeral service
Kok Funeral Home
