Pioneer Press Obituaries
Bette A. NYLAND

Bette A. NYLAND Obituary
Age 88 Lifelong St. Paul W. 7th Area resident, passed away peacefully April 7, 2020. Preceded in death by husband Harvey, sons Jeff & Greg, and soul mate Wayne Skoglund. Bette will be missed by daughter Kim (Brian) Gauthier, son Joe (Lisa) Nyland, daughter-in-law Janet Nyland, grand children Ben (Natalie) Nyland, Katie (Luc) Dufrense, Grace (Peter) Fitzsimmons, and dear friend Michele Horan. Her family is grateful to Sholom Home and her Allina Health Hospice team-especially to her nurse, Fumiko. Private interment.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020
