Church of St Pascal Baylon
1757 Conway St
St Paul, MN 55106
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
ST. PASCAL BAYLON CATHOLIC CHURCH
1757 Conway Street
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
ST. PASCAL BAYLON CATHOLIC CHURCH
1757 Conway Street
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Bette (Mary Elizabeth) DONLIN


1921 - 2019
Bette (Mary Elizabeth) DONLIN Obituary
Born June 5, 1921 Passed away February 14, 2019 She married her childhood sweetheart, Paul Donlin, on January 6, 1945 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Washington DC. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She also enjoyed cooking, music, dancing, shopping, golf, and most of all, playing cards. She was an extremely outgoing and funny woman who never lost her sense of humor. She had a gift for bringing a smile to everyone's face and she filled the hearts of all with delight. Bette was a member of ST. PASCAL BAYLON CATHOLIC CHURCH. Preceded in death by Paul, her husband of 65 years. Survived by daughters Judy Donlin, Jane (Paul) McGinley & Janet (Gary) Conway; grandchildren Megan, (Robert), Matt (Sharon), Paul, Nicole & Jessica; great grandchildren Maddux, Annaliese, Ian & Ramona, and many other relatives & friends. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, February 22 at 10:30 am at ST. PASCAL BAYLON CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1757 Conway Street, St. Paul, MN with visitation one hour before the Mass. Interment Union Cemetery, Maplewood.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 17, 2019
