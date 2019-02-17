|
Born June 5, 1921 Passed away February 14, 2019 She married her childhood sweetheart, Paul Donlin, on January 6, 1945 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Washington DC. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She also enjoyed cooking, music, dancing, shopping, golf, and most of all, playing cards. She was an extremely outgoing and funny woman who never lost her sense of humor. She had a gift for bringing a smile to everyone's face and she filled the hearts of all with delight. Bette was a member of ST. PASCAL BAYLON CATHOLIC CHURCH. Preceded in death by Paul, her husband of 65 years. Survived by daughters Judy Donlin, Jane (Paul) McGinley & Janet (Gary) Conway; grandchildren Megan, (Robert), Matt (Sharon), Paul, Nicole & Jessica; great grandchildren Maddux, Annaliese, Ian & Ramona, and many other relatives & friends. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, February 22 at 10:30 am at ST. PASCAL BAYLON CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1757 Conway Street, St. Paul, MN with visitation one hour before the Mass. Interment Union Cemetery, Maplewood.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 17, 2019